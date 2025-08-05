In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Astor Comparison