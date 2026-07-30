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HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Datsun go-plus vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandDatsunMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl19.01
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIK15B Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km855.45
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg1180
Wheelbase
2450 mm2740
Width
1636 mm1775
Length
3995 mm4445
Ground Clearance
180 mm180
Height
1507 mm1700
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person6
Bootspace
347 litres209
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres45
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
13
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
-Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
-LED on front
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No6
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
-4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Split Rear Seat
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,97011,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9269,98,000
RTO
23,36783,470
Insurance
29,32742,940
Accessories Charges
2,35010,000
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33724,393
Expert Rating
-

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