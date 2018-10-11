HT Auto
Compare Cars

Datsun go-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]

go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Wagon R [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]
LXi 1.0
₹4.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl21.79
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIK10B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km697.28
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9705,47,012
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9264,93,000
RTO
23,36727,220
Insurance
29,32726,292
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33711,757
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
