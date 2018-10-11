Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.02 kmpl
|21.79
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Engine Type
|Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI
|K10B
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|104 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|67 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|672 Km
|697.28
|Heater
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|No
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹4,80,970
|₹5,47,012
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,25,926
|₹4,93,000
|RTO
|₹23,367
|₹27,220
|Insurance
|₹29,327
|₹26,292
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,350
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹10,337
|₹11,757