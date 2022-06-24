go-plus vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Vitara brezza Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.