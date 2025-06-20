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HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs Swift [2021-2024]

Datsun go-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Swift [2021-2024]
BrandDatsunMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl23.2
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.2L Dual Jet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km858
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 80 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 80 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg875
Wheelbase
2450 mm2450
Width
1636 mm1735
Length
3995 mm3845
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1507 mm1530
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres268
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres37
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested2 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9706,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9265,99,450
RTO
23,36728,808
Insurance
29,32732,817
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33714,219
Expert Rating
-

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