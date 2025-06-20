go-plus vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Swift [2021-2024] Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.