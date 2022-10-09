go-plus vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus S-cross Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.