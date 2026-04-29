go-plus vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.