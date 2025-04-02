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Datsun go-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Ciaz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Ciaz
BrandDatsunMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 9.09 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl20.65
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIK15 Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km887.95
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.4
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg1055 Kg
Wheelbase
2450 mm2650 mm
Width
1636 mm1730 mm
Length
3995 mm4490 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Height
1507 mm1485 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres510 litres
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres43 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No6
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBeige and Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,97010,32,644
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9269,09,034
RTO
23,36775,632
Insurance
29,32747,478
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33722,195
Expert Rating
-

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