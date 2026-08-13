go-plus vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Celerio x Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.