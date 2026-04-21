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HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs Celerio

Datsun go-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Celerio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Celerio
BrandDatsunMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 4.7 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl25.24 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIK10C
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km757 km
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 70 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorision Beam with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualElectronic Power Steering
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 70 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg800 kg
Wheelbase
2450 mm2435 mm
Width
1636 mm1655 mm
Length
3995 mm3695 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Height
1507 mm1555 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres313 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres32 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-No
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoNo
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9706,18,945
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9265,64,000
RTO
23,36727,390
Insurance
29,32727,055
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33713,303
Expert Rating
-

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