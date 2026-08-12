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Datsun go-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Brezza
BrandDatsunMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders3-

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R16
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500 mm
Width
1636 mm1790 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1507 mm1685 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres48 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Door Pockets
FrontYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
NoYes
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
NoAutomatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Yes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoYes
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9708,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,39,900
RTO
23,36760,793
Insurance
29,32734,947
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33717,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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