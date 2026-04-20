go-plus vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Baleno [2019-2022] Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 5.58 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 21.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.