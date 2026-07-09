In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Alto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|Alto
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3