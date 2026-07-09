go-plus vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Alto Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.