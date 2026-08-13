go-plus vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Datsun Mahindra Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.