In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Datsun
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3