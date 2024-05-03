go-plus vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Xuv300 Brand Datsun Mahindra Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.