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Datsun go-plus vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Xuv 3xo
BrandDatsunMahindra
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7.54 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl18.89 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFImStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km793 km
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14205 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14205 / 65 R16
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600 mm
Width
1636 mm1821 mm
Length
3995 mm3990 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm201 mm
Height
1507 mm1647 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres364 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres42 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalKey
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
-No
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack & White
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9708,28,835
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,54,000
RTO
23,36761,780
Insurance
29,32712,555
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33717,814
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

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