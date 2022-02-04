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Datsun go-plus vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Kuv100 nxt
BrandDatsunMahindra
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl18.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1198 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Front Right View
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.2 L mFALCON G80
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.05
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springSemi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkIndependent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2385
Width
1636 mm1735
Length
3995 mm3700
Ground Clearance
180 mm170
Height
1507 mm1655
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person6
Bootspace
347 litres243
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres35
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeGrey
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9706,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9266,08,675
RTO
23,36747,437
Insurance
29,32728,313
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33714,721

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