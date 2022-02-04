go-plus vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Kuv100 nxt Brand Datsun Mahindra Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.