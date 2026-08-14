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Datsun go-plus vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus E2o-plus
BrandDatsunMahindra
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage19.02 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity1198 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIElectric Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
672 Km110 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres4.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 60 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 60 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg932 kg
Wheelbase
2450 mm2258 mm
Width
1636 mm1575 mm
Length
3995 mm3590 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Height
1507 mm1585 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person4 Person
Bootspace
347 litres135 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres-
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedUnpainted
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Cup Holders
Front OnlyNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty60000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9709,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9268,81,425
RTO
23,36761,700
Insurance
29,32750,030
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33721,346

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