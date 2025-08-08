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Datsun go-plus vs Mahindra Bolero Neo

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Bolero Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Bolero neo
BrandDatsunMahindra
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 8.85 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo
N4
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Headlight
Rear Left View
Rear View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Front Right View
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 75 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springMulti-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkDouble Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 75 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2680 mm
Width
1636 mm1795 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1507 mm1817 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Bootspace
347 litres384 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres50 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalKey
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Manual
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-No
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested1 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchJump Seats
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,97010,13,840
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9268,84,500
RTO
23,36786,724
Insurance
29,32742,116
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33721,791
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Robust buildSeven-seat layoutManual differential lock

Cons

Cabin remains dull and bare

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