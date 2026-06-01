go-plus vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Datsun Kia Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.