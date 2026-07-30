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Datsun go-plus vs Kia Carens

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Carens Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Carens
BrandDatsunKia
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 11.02 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl12.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
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Left Side View
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl12.6 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFISmartstream G 1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2780 mm
Width
1636 mm1800 mm
Length
3995 mm4540 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm195 mm
Height
1507 mm1708 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Bootspace
347 litres216 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres45 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
-No
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoLCD Display
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
-4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack and Beige
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric + Leatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,97012,79,166
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,92611,01,900
RTO
23,3671,22,190
Insurance
29,32754,576
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33727,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

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