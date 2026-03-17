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HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs Verna [2020-2023]

Datsun go-plus vs Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Verna [2020-2023]
BrandDatsunHyundai
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 9.11 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl17.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
Front Right View
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl17.7
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.5 l MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km796.5
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCouple Torsion Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600
Width
1636 mm1729
Length
3995 mm4440
Ground Clearance
180 mm165
Height
1507 mm1475
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres480
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres45
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBeige & Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,97010,46,314
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9269,28,600
RTO
23,36775,868
Insurance
29,32741,246
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0600
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33722,489
Expert Rating
-

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