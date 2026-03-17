go-plus vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Verna [2020-2023] Brand Datsun Hyundai Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 17.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.