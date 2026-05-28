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Datsun go-plus vs Hyundai Venue

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai Venue, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Venue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Venue
BrandDatsunHyundai
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 8 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl18.5 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIKappa 1.2-litre MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km812.25 km
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson strut with coil spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2520 mm
Width
1636 mm1800 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm195 mm
Height
1507 mm1665 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres375 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres45 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueTFT
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9709,08,854
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,99,900
RTO
23,36764,993
Insurance
29,32743,461
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33719,534

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