Datsun go-plus vs Hyundai Santro

go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl20
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm99 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm68 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km700
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9705,35,324
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9264,76,690
RTO
23,36726,568
Insurance
29,32731,566
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33711,506
Expert Reviews
3 out of 5
Verdict

