go-plus vs Santro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Santro Brand Datsun Hyundai Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 4.67 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 20 to 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1086 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.