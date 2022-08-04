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Datsun go-plus vs Hyundai Santro

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Santro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Santro
BrandDatsunHyundai
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 4.67 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl20 to 30 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1086 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl20
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm99 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm68 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km700
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14155 / 80 R13
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14155 / 80 R13
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2400
Width
1636 mm1645
Length
3995 mm3610
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1507 mm1560
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres35
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoNo
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)1 Airbags (Driver)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested2 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBeige & Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9705,35,324
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9264,76,690
RTO
23,36726,568
Insurance
29,32731,566
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33711,506
Expert Rating
-

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