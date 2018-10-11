|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.02 kmpl
|20
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Engine Type
|Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI
|1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|104 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|99 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|67 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|68 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|672 Km
|700
|Heater
|No
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|Air Conditioner
|No
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹4,80,970
|₹5,35,324
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,25,926
|₹4,76,690
|RTO
|₹23,367
|₹26,568
|Insurance
|₹29,327
|₹31,566
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,350
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹10,337
|₹11,506