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HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs i20 [2020-2023]

Datsun go-plus vs Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus I20 [2020-2023]
BrandDatsunHyundai
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 10.16 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl19.6 to 20.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl20.2 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.0 l Turbo GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km749 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 55 R16
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 55 R16
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2580 mm
Width
1636 mm1775 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Height
1507 mm1505 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres311 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres37 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-Halogen Projector on front
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No6
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,97011,66,893
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,92610,15,600
RTO
23,3671,11,993
Insurance
29,32738,800
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33725,081
Expert Rating
-

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