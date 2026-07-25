go-plus vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus I20 [2020-2023] Brand Datsun Hyundai Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 10.16 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.