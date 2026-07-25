In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|I20 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 10.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|19.6 to 20.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3