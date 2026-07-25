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Datsun go-plus vs Hyundai i20

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai i20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs i20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus I20
BrandDatsunHyundai
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl16 to 17.75 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.2 l Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 70 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 70 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2580 mm
Width
1636 mm1775 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1507 mm1505 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres311 L
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres37 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only Power Windows
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
NoManual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
-No
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesManual Key-Operated
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9706,58,260
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9265,99,001
RTO
23,36723,960
Insurance
29,32734,799
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33714,148
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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