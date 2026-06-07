In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|Grand i10 nios
|Brand
|Datsun
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|16 to 27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-