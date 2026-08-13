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Datsun go-plus vs Hyundai Exter

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Exter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Exter
BrandDatsunHyundai
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl19 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm113.8 Nm@4000 r/min
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm81.8 bhp@6000 r/min
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165/70 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson strut with coil spring
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165/70 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2450 mm
Width
1636 mm1723 mm
Length
3995 mm3830 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1507 mm1643 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
7 Person-
Bootspace
347 litres-
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres37 L
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Rear Defogger
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
NoYes - Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Display
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Clock
No-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9706,48,215
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9265,80,600
RTO
23,36732,224
Insurance
29,32735,391
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33713,932
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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