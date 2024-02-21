go-plus vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Wr-v [2020-2023] Brand Datsun Honda Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 8.66 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.