go-plus vs Jazz Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Jazz Brand Datsun Honda Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.48 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.