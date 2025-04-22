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Datsun go-plus vs Honda Jazz

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Jazz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Jazz
BrandDatsunHonda
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7.48 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jazz
Honda Jazz
V
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl16.6
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIi-VTEC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km664
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam Axle,Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMacPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg1042
Wheelbase
2450 mm2530
Width
1636 mm1694
Length
3995 mm3989
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Height
1507 mm1544
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres354
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres40
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBeige/Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9708,56,666
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,65,106
RTO
23,36759,887
Insurance
29,32731,173
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33718,413
Expert Rating
-

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