go-plus vs city-4th-generation Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus City-4th-generation Brand Datsun Honda Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 9.3 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.