In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs city-4th-generation Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go-plus
|City-4th-generation
|Brand
|Datsun
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 4.2 Lakhs
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4