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Datsun go-plus vs Honda Amaze

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Honda Amaze, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Amaze Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Amaze
BrandDatsunHonda
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 7.48 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Amaze
Honda Amaze
V 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl18.65 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.2L i-VTEC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km653 km
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres4.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion beam with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2470 mm
Width
1636 mm1733 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm172 mm
Height
1507 mm1500 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres416 litres
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres35 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBeige/Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9708,51,179
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9267,47,790
RTO
23,36761,345
Insurance
29,32741,544
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33718,295
Latest Offers
See All
On Honda Amaze :-Benefits upto 67,000 T&C's Apply
Applicable on amazev-12-petrol-mt & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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