go-plus vs Freestyle Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Freestyle Brand Datsun Ford Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.27 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1194 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Ford Freestyle, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.