go-plus vs Figo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Figo Brand Datsun Ford Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1194 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Ford Figo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.