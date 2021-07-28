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HomeCompare Carsgo-plus vs Figo

Datsun go-plus vs Ford Figo

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Ford Figo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Figo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Figo
BrandDatsunFord
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 5.49 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl16.0 to 24.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1194 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Figo
Ford Figo
Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl18.5
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFITi-VCT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm119 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm95 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km777
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springSemi-Independent (Twist Beam Type)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkIndependent McPherson
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg1016
Wheelbase
2450 mm2490
Width
1636 mm1704
Length
3995 mm3941
Ground Clearance
180 mm174
Height
1507 mm1525
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres257
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres42
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-Halogen on rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeCharcoal Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9706,58,650
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9265,82,000
RTO
23,36737,010
Insurance
29,32729,141
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33713,942

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