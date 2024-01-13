go-plus vs EcoSport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Ecosport Brand Datsun Ford Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Ford EcoSport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.