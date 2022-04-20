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Datsun go-plus vs Datsun redi-GO

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Datsun redi-GO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs redi-GO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Redi-go
BrandDatsunDatsun
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 3.58 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc799 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
redi-GO
Datsun redi-GO
A
₹3.58 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl20.71
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI0.8 L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm72 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm54 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km579.88
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres4.7
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 70 R14
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springH-Type Torsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkDouble Pivot Arm
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 70 R14
Kerb Weight
904 kg-
Wheelbase
2450 mm2348
Width
1636 mm1574
Length
3995 mm3435
Ground Clearance
180 mm187
Height
1507 mm1546
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Bootspace
347 litres222
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres28
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited WarrantyUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
25
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)1 Airbags (Driver)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested1 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9704,42,667
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9263,97,800
RTO
23,36721,412
Insurance
29,32722,955
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3379,514

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