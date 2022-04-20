go-plus vs redi-GO Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Redi-go Brand Datsun Datsun Price ₹ 4.2 Lakhs ₹ 3.58 Lakhs Mileage 19.02 kmpl 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 799 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Datsun redi-GO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.