In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go
|Polo
|Brand
|Datsun
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 to 19.5 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3