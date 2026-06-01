GO vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Urban cruiser Brand Datsun Toyota Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.