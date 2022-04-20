GO vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Datsun Tata Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.