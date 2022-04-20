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HomeCompare CarsGO vs Punch CNG [2021-2026]

Datsun GO vs Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Punch cng [2021-2026]
BrandDatsunTata
Price₹ 3.99 Lakhs₹ 7.1 Lakhs
Mileage19 to 19.5 kmpl26.99 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
GO
Datsun GO
D
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Pure iCNG
₹7.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Datsun GO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.2 Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
672-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springSemi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkIndependent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 70 R15
Ground Clearance
180187 mm
Length
37883827 mm
Wheelbase
24502445 mm
Kerb Weight
859-
Height
15071615 mm
Width
16361742 mm
Bootspace
265210 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3560 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BeigeBlack / White
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
NoFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,51,8408,27,413
Ex-Showroom Price
4,02,7787,29,990
RTO
20,44161,999
Insurance
28,12134,924
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,71117,784

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