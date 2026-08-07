GO vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Datsun Tata Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.