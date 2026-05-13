In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 to 19.5 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3