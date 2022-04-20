GO vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Rapid tsi Brand Datsun Skoda Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.