In 2026 when choosing among the Datsun GO and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Comet EV Comparison