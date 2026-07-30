In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 to 19.5 kmpl
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4