In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 to 19.5 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4