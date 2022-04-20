GO vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go S-cross Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.