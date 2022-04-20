GO vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.