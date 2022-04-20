In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Ertiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go
|Ertiga
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 to 19.5 kmpl
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4