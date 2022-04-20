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Datsun GO vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Brezza
BrandDatsunMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.99 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage19 to 19.5 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders3-

Filters
GO
Datsun GO
D
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun GO Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
672-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180-
Length
37883995 mm
Wheelbase
24502500 mm
Kerb Weight
859-
Height
15071685 mm
Width
16361790 mm
Bootspace
265-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3548 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoYes
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
NoAutomatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
FrontYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,51,8408,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
4,02,7787,39,900
RTO
20,44160,793
Insurance
28,12134,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,71117,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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