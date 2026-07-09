In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GO vs Alto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Go
|Alto
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19 to 19.5 kmpl
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3