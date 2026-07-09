GO vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go Alto Brand Datsun Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.99 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 19 to 19.5 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun GO and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun GO Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. GO: 1198 cc engine, 19 to 19.5 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.